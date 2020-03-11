Global Gas Engine Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

Gas Engine Market (By Fuel Type: Natural Gas and Others; By End Users: Industrial, Residential, Utility, and Commercial; For Co-Generation, Mechanical Drives and Power Generation Application: Global Industrial Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the gas engine market on a global and regional level and country level. The study provides historical data from 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the gas engine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the gas engine market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the gas engine, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the gas engine market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the gas engine market by segmenting the market based on fuel type, end users and application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Key application segments covered under this study include co-generation, mechanical drives and power generation. On the basis of fuel type, the market has been segmented into natural gas and others. On the basis of end users, the market has been segmented into industrial, residential, utility, and commercial.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into 18 countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Argentina, GCC, South Africa, and others. This segmentation includes demand for the gas engine based on fuel types, end-users and individual applications in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major players involved in the global gas engine cable market include General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Wrtsil Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, MAN SE, Deutz AG, Doosan Infracore, and Yanmar.

This report segments the global gas engine market as follows:

Gas Engine Market: Fuel Type Analysis

Natural Gas

Others

Gas Engine Market: End Users Analysis

Industrial

Residential

Utility

Commercial

Gas Engine Market: Application Analysis

Co-Generation

Mechanical Drives

Power Generation

Gas Engine Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

