Global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market Trends, Segmentation, Product Type, Top Players and Forecast till 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) or Gas Heat Pumps (GHP) air conditioning systems are used to comfortably heat or cool large spaces. They use gas to fuel the engine that drives the compressor. A gas heat pump is a heating appliance which uses the renewable energy stored in the soil, groundwater or the environment for heating purposes. It then combines this environmental heat with high efficiency gas-fired condensing technology.

The Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP).

This report presents the worldwide Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Daikin

Panasonic

Yanmar

Aisin Seiki

Mitsubishi

TEDOM

Johnson Controls-Hitachi

Robur

Schwank

LG Electronics

Bosch Thermotechnology

Vaillant

Tecogen, Inc.

IntelliChoice Energy

Lochinvar Ltd

Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Breakdown Data by Type

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water

Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Air-to-Air

1.4.3 Air-to-Water

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Gas Engine-driven Heat Pump (GEHP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

