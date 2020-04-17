Global Gas Detectors Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Gas Detectors market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gas Detectors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A gas detector is a device that detects the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak and interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. Gas detectors measure and indicate the concentration of certain gases in an air via different technologies.

In 2015, major demand is expected to account 32.61% from USA in the global gas leak detector market, driven by increasing demand for replacement and occupational safety regulations. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of Europe and contributed total 28.38 percent. China is occupied 18.11% market in gas leak detector industry, and will increase stably.

As of 2015, the Industrial application segment of the gas leak detector is the largest segment of the global gas leak detector market. Increased activity in the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors, together with improved regulatory compliance, is boosting revenues in the otherwise mature and slow-growing global gas detection market. On the other hand, the market value accounted in the year 2015 by the building automation application segment is approximately 12.72% of the consumption volume.

There is an increase in awareness among the industry that even a long term exposure to low concentration of toxic gases can adversely affect workers health. Furthermore, increase in safety for medical and household sector can provide an opportunity for gas detector equipment market growth. A positive outlook on growth of high end manufacturing industries such as aerospace and automobiles and demand from emergency response systems are expected to further augment gas detector equipment market growth.

The Gas Detectors market was valued at 2598.3 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3607.6 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gas Detectors.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Gas Detectors, presents the global Gas Detectors market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Gas Detectors capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Gas Detectors by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

MSA

Honeywell Analytics

Dräger

Industrial Scientific

New Cosmos Electric

Tyco International

Riken Keiki

Emerson

Oldham

UTC

3M

Hanwei

IGD

SENSIT Technologies

Shanghai AEGIS

Market Segment by Product Type

Fixed Gas Detectors

Portable Gas Detectors

Market Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Mining

Manufacturing Industry

Building Automation

Other Applications

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

