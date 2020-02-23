The global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market is expected to reach USD 7,385.94 Million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growth in the semiconductor industry and increase usage of high purity gases which plays a lead role. On the other hand, technical issues in the gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for a global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market are listed below;

The Linde Group Air Liquide Praxair Technology, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Iwatani Corporation Colfax Corporation, Ichor systems Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. Messer group GMBH GCE Holdings AB CVD Equipment Corporation Applied Energy Systems Inc. NSI, Indiana Oxygen Critical Process Systems Group Intega GMBH Powerblanket Collbratech Kelington Group Berhad Critical Systems, Inc.

The market is further segmented into; Bulk Gases Type Component Type Specialty Gases Type

The global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market is segmented based on bulk gases types into five notable segments; lighting, lenses, image sensor, vision processing, and communications. In 2018, the atmospheric gases segment is likely to dominate the market with 41.9% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,189.60 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market is segmented based on component into seven notable segments; gas cylinder, manifold, switchovers, gas cabinets, protocol stations, changeovers, and others. In 2018, the gas cylinder market is expected to dominate the market and growing at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the assessment period.

The global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; single station systems, semi-automatic switchover systems, and fully automatic programmable switchover systems. In 2018, the semi-automatic switchover systems segment market is estimated to dominate the market with 49.6% shares rising with the highest CAGR.

The global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market is segmented based on specialty gases type into eight notable segments; Ammonia (NH3), Hydrogen Chloride (HCL), Tungsten Hexafluoride (WF6), Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3), Nitrous Oxide (N2O), Disilane (SI2H6), Germane (GEH4) and High purity Carbon Dioxide (CO2). In 2018, Ammonia (NH3) segment is expected to dominate the market and is estimated to reach USD 2,091.21 million by 2025.

The global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions; North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa Covered in this report The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market. You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

