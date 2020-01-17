Global Gas Cylinders Market:Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis Global Gas Cylinders Market. The report analyses the Gas Cylinders Market By Material Type (Steel, Composite and Others), By Product Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene), By Application (Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea). The report assesses the Gas Cylinders Market for the actual period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Analytics research report title “Global Gas Cylinders Market: Analysis By Material Type (Steel, Composite, Others), By Product Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Application (Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others), By Country (US, Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea)”, the global Gas Cylinders Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.86% during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Steel cylinders and High Pressure Cylinders witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and Composite cylinders are anticipated to experience notable growth in the forecast period due to increasing dominance of industries in developing economies and enhanced usage of gas cylinders for production and manufacturing activities. During 2018-23, Gas Cylinders Market is anticipated to grow at an appreciable rate due to surging investment by major industries and manufacturers in countries and innovating the products owing to increasing awareness regarding composite cylinders, escalating production of transport vehicles, expanding economy and increasing population across the world. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Gas Cylinders market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include developing economy and leading global industries establishing their manufacturing and production units in countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam coupled with higher usage of cylinders for domestic purposes is boosting the market growth in the region.

The report titled “Global Gas Cylinders Market: Analysis By Material Type (Steel, Composite, Others), By Product Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Application (Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others), By Country (US, Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Gas Cylinders Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Gas Cylinders market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gas Cylinders Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Material Type – Steel, Composite, Others

• Analysis By Product Type – High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene

• Analysis By Application/End-Use – Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gas Cylinders Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Material Type – Steel, Composite, Others

• Analysis By Product Type – High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene

• Analysis By Application/End-Use – Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gas Cylinders Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Material Type – Steel, Composite, Others

• Analysis By Product Type – High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene

• Analysis By Application/End-Use – Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Company Analysis – Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Worthington Cylinders, Aygaz, Time Technoplast, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Faber Industrie S.p.A., Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd., Linde AG

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Gas Cylinders Market:Product Outlook

5. Global Gas Cylinders Market:An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global Gas Cylinders Market:Segment Analysis

7. Market Share of Gas Cylinder Companies

8. Global Gas Cylinders Market:Regional Analysis

9. North America Gas Cylinders Market:An Analysis

9.1 By Value (2013-2017)

9.2 By Value (2018-2023)

10. North America Gas Cylinders Market:Segmental Analysis

11. North America Gas Cylinders Market:Country Analysi

12. Europe Gas Cylinders Market:An Analysis

13. Europe Gas Cylinders Market:Segmental Analysis

14. Europe Gas Cylinders Market:Country Analysis

Company Profiles

25.1 Hexagon Composites ASA

25.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinder

25.3 Worthington Cylinders

25.4 Aygaz

25.5 Time Technoplast

25.6 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

25.7 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co.

25.8 Faber Industrie SPA

25.9 Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

25.10 Linde AGList of Figures

Continuous…

