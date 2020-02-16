GLOBAL GARLIC OIL MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary
This report studies the global market size of Garlic Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Garlic Oil in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Garlic Oil market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Garlic Oil include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Garlic Oil include
- Athelas Neutraceuticals
- Biofinest
- Jansal Valley
- La Tourangelle
- Stonewall
- GNC
- Roland
- Nature’s Answer
- KAL
- Nature Made
Market Size Split by Type
- Garlic Cooking Oil
- Garlic Health Drugs
- Garlic Essential Oil
- Other
Market Size Split by Application
- Cooking
- Health Care
- Spa & Relaxation
- Others
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Garlic Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Garlic Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Garlic Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Garlic Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To project the value and volume of Garlic Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Garlic Oil are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Garlic Oil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Garlic Oil Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Garlic Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Garlic Cooking Oil
1.4.3 Garlic Health Drugs
1.4.4 Garlic Essential Oil
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Garlic Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Cooking
1.5.3 Health Care
1.5.4 Spa & Relaxation
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Garlic Oil Market Size
2.1.1 Global Garlic Oil Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Garlic Oil Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Garlic Oil Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Garlic Oil Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Garlic Oil Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Garlic Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Garlic Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Garlic Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Garlic Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Garlic Oil Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Garlic Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Garlic Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Garlic Oil Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Garlic Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Garlic Oil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Garlic Oil Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Garlic Oil Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Garlic Oil Sales by Type
4.2 Global Garlic Oil Revenue by Type
4.3 Garlic Oil Price by Type
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Athelas Neutraceuticals
11.1.1 Athelas Neutraceuticals Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Garlic Oil
11.1.4 Garlic Oil Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Biofinest
11.2.1 Biofinest Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Garlic Oil
11.2.4 Garlic Oil Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Jansal Valley
11.3.1 Jansal Valley Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Garlic Oil
11.3.4 Garlic Oil Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 La Tourangelle
11.4.1 La Tourangelle Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Garlic Oil
11.4.4 Garlic Oil Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Stonewall
11.5.1 Stonewall Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Garlic Oil
11.5.4 Garlic Oil Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 GNC
11.6.1 GNC Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Garlic Oil
11.6.4 Garlic Oil Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Roland
11.7.1 Roland Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Garlic Oil
11.7.4 Garlic Oil Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Nature’s Answer
11.8.1 Nature’s Answer Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Garlic Oil
11.8.4 Garlic Oil Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 KAL
11.9.1 KAL Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Garlic Oil
11.9.4 Garlic Oil Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Nature Made
11.10.1 Nature Made Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Garlic Oil
11.10.4 Garlic Oil Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
Continuous…
