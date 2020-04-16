Global Garden Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Garden Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Garden Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Garden Equipment is the equipment used in garden, such as Lawn Mower, Chainsaw, Hedge Trimmers, Brush Cutters, Leaf Blowers, etc.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Garden Equipment in the regions of Asia-Pacific and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Garden Equipment. Increasing of household used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Garden Equipment will drive growth in Asia-Pacific and Europe markets.

The Garden Equipment industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Garden Equipment is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Husqvarna, Stihl, John Deere, MTD etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Garden Equipment and related services.

The consumption market of Garden Equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Garden Equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Garden Equipment is still promising. At the same time, Europe, occupied about 64% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the APAC and Europe Garden Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of Garden Equipment.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Garden Equipment market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Garden Equipment market indicated that Europe would account for the higher revenue in 2022 with close to 58 percent of global sales value coming from this region, but Asia-Pacific has the higher growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of Garden Equipment is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Garden Equipment and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Garden Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Garden Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Garden Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Husqvarna

Stihl

John Deere

MTD

TORO

TTI

Honda

Blount

Craftsman

Global Garden Products

Briggs & Stratton

Stanley Black & Decker

Ariens

Makita

Hitachi

Greenworks

EMAK

Yamabiko

Zomax

Zhongjian

Worx

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Lawn Mower

Chainsaw

Hedge Trimmers

Brush Cutters

Leaf Blowers

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household Used

Commercial

Public Application

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Garden Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Garden Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Garden Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Garden Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Garden Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Garden Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Garden Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

