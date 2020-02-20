Global Garbage Truck Market Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Garbage Truck Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

Garbage truck or dustbin lorry refers to a truck specially designed to collect small quantities of waste and haul the collected waste to a solid waste treatment facility. Other common names for this type of truck include trash truck and dump truck in the United States, and rubbish truck, bin wagon, dustcart, dustbin lorry, bin lorry and bin motor elsewhere. Technical names include waste collection vehicle and refuse collection vehicle. These trucks are a common sight in most urban areas.

The global market of Garbage Truck Industry is really scattered due to the wide application and consumption scale. In the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. With growing automation in various industrial verticals and advancements in technology, garbage trucks no longer lag behind in terms of technology and coupled with Garbage Truck industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Garbage Truck industry. The top 3 companies in the industry are Heil Co, Kirchhoff Group and McNeilus, occupying 37.76% of the market share.

The worldwide market for Garbage Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 3080 million US$ in 2024, from 2240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Garbage Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Heil Co

Kirchhoff Group

McNeilus

New Way

Labrie

EZ Pack

Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc

Haul-All Equipment

Curbtender

Pak-Mor

Fujian Longma sanitation

Zoomlion

Cnhtc

Cheng Li

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Front Loaders

Rear Loaders

Side Loaders

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Urban Garbage Treatment

Building and Mining industry

Others

