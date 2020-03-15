Global Game Feed Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Game feed are those nutritious combinations of food which are served to the animals which participate in various games. Game feed improves the stamina of the animals by strengthening the bones and the muscles, through which the animal will be able to perform well and give a tough competition to the opponent.Animal’s performance is increased substantially with a diet of balanced proportion.The proper growth of the animal is aided through the consumption of the feed which is rich in protein. In addition to game feed, food rich in protein and less in carbohydrate and less in fat content are fed.

Market Dynamics

Animal fights has been happening as a sport since the age old times. The global animal feed market will see an increasing growth due to increase in the demand for the animal games. Cockfighting, Bull racing, Hogdog fighting, bull-baiting, badger-baiting and trunking are some of the common animal games that are played across the globe. It’s been the culture of the local region to play the regional animal games. The entire family is involved in training the animal and competing it in games. These games are covered and relayed through the TV channels. The global market for the animal feed market is increasing with increasing number of animal participation and the increasing frequency of such games. Also the revenue made from these games are in par with other games and it acts as the driver to the increasing market. Also the disposable income has been increasing, which allows more purchase of the animal feed to provide healthy and nutritious diet to the animals performing in the games. However there are hindrances to the growth in the market due to the animal laws which are reformed by the local government.

Market Segmentation

The global game feed market is segmented by feed type into Proteins, Minerals, Vitamins, and Energy ingredients. It is segmented on the basis of animals in to roasters, bulls, horses, pigeon, elephant, camel and dogs.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The animal feed market in the developed nations is seen as quite stable. However there is potential growth in the developing regions of South America and Africa due to the awareness of the animal feed and the demand for games in these regions. There is potential growth opportunity in developing nations such as India and China which has been conducting various animal games since ancient times. However the regulatory framework in these region acts as a hindrance to the increase in the animal feed market.

Key Players

The key players in the global game feed market are Cargill, ADM, Cavalor, A-One, Heygates, Hubbard, Wendland’s, AC Nutrition Services, Alltech, Canidae, Purina Mills and Sportsman Game Feeds.

