In this report, the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Professional Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Professional Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gallium nitride semiconductor device is an electronic component that exploit the electronic properties of semiconductor material of gallium nitride. GaN is a binary III/V direct bandgap semiconductor commonly used in light-emitting diodes.The compound is a very hard material that has a Wurtzite crystal structure.
This report focuses on Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
NexGen Power Systems
Cree
Infineon
Qorvo
Macom
Microsemi
Mitsubishi Electric
Efficient Power Conversion
GaN Systems
Nichia
Epistar
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
GaN Radio Frequency Devices
Opto-semiconductors
Power Semiconductors
Segment by Application
Power Driver
Inverter
Radio Frequency
Lighting and Laser
