Global Galacto Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market Research Report 2019

This comprehensive Galacto Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Galacto Oligosaccharides (GOS) also referred as oligogalactose are non-digestible food ingredients, which enhance host health by selectively stimulating activity or growth of one or limited number of bacteria in colon. They are manufactured through enzymatic conversion of lactose and contain short chains of galactose molecules
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered:
- ABO Switzerland
- Clasado
- Ingredion
- New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation
- Nissin Sugar Manufacturing
- Qingdao FTZ United international
- Royal FrieslandCampina
- Taiwan Fructose
- Wuxi Cima Science
- Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry
Segment by Type
- Syrup
- Powder
Segment by Application
- Infant Formulas
- Dairy Products
- Food Supplements
- Beverages
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Others (Cereals and Ice Cream)
