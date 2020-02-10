Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Research Report 2018”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

This report studies the global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market status and forecast, categorizes the global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

G protein–coupled receptors (GPCRs) which are also known as seven-transmembrane domain receptors, 7TM receptors, heptahelical receptors, serpentine receptor, and G protein–linked receptors (GPLR), constitute a large protein family of receptors that detect molecules outside the cell and activate internal signal transduction pathways and, ultimately, cellular responses. Coupling with G proteins, they are called seven-transmembrane receptors because they pass through the cell membrane seven times.

In the next five years, the GACR of GPCR Tools is about 3.6%, and the revenue in the 2022 is about 1760 M USD. GPCRs market comprises assays and kits that aid in drug discovery and development. GPCRs is a large family of cell surface receptors that respond to a diverse range of external stimulus and play a major role in modern pharmacology due to their significant function in cell communication. More than 40% of the drugs available in the global market target GPCRs and most of the drugs that are currently under clinical and preclinical studies target this highly studied receptor protein.

The classification of GPCR Tools includes GPCR Consumables and GPCR Equipment, and the proportion of GPCR Consumables in 2016 is about 70% and the proportion is increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

In terms of therapeutic areas, the market has been segmented into: Oncology, cardiovascular system, central nervous system (CNS), etc. Oncology was the largest segment of the global GPCRs market in 2016 and the proportion in 2016 is 50%.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3250836-global-g-protein-coupled-receptor-gpcr-targeting-market-research-report-2018

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.4%.

Market competition is intense. Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Merck, BD, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; with the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, there will be more companies enter this industry.

The global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market is valued at 79 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Merck

BD Biosciences

Molecular Devices

Promega

Qiagen

Abcam

Corning

Cisbio

Discoverx

Enzo Life Sciences

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

GPCR Consumables

GPCR Equipment

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oncology

Cardiovascular System

Central Nervous System

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3250836-global-g-protein-coupled-receptor-gpcr-targeting-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents

Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Research Report 2018

1 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Overview

2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Analysis by Application

7 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)