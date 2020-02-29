Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Insights, Upcoming Trends, On-going Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Drawers are extensively used for storing things. For a drawer, slides are the most important part acting as a supporting structure without which drawer could not be installed. Technological advancements have enabled the introduction of drawer slide with an integrated lock which is one of the reasons for the product demand globally.

The Furniture Drawer Slides market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Furniture Drawer Slides.

This report presents the worldwide Furniture Drawer Slides market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Blum Inc

Hettich

Accuride

GRASS

Hafele

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Taiming

SACA Precision

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

ITW Proline (Prestige)

Salice

Generdevice

Jonathan

Furniture Drawer Slides Breakdown Data by Type

Light Duty Slides (Load Rating less than 75 lbs)

Medium Duty Slides (between 75 lbs and 120 lbs)

Heavy Duty Slides (120 lbs and 200 lbs)

Very Heavy Duty Slides (200 lbs and 500 lbs)

Extra Heavy Duty Slides (over 500 lbs)

Furniture Drawer Slides Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Furniture

Home Appliances

IT

Transport and Automotive

Others

Furniture Drawer Slides Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Furniture Drawer Slides Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Furniture Drawer Slides Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Light Duty Slides (Load Rating less than 75 lbs)

1.4.3 Medium Duty Slides (between 75 lbs and 120 lbs)

1.4.4 Heavy Duty Slides (120 lbs and 200 lbs)

1.4.5 Very Heavy Duty Slides (200 lbs and 500 lbs)

1.4.6 Extra Heavy Duty Slides (over 500 lbs)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Furniture

1.5.4 Home Appliances

1.5.5 IT

1.5.6 Transport and Automotive

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size

2.1.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Production 2014-2025

2.2 Furniture Drawer Slides Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Furniture Drawer Slides Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Furniture Drawer Slides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Furniture Drawer Slides Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Furniture Drawer Slides Market

2.4 Key Trends for Furniture Drawer Slides Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Furniture Drawer Slides Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Furniture Drawer Slides Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Furniture Drawer Slides Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Furniture Drawer Slides Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information………@@@

