Global Furfural Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts by 2021

About Furfural

Furfural is an organic compound derived from agricultural wastes such as corncobs, wheat bran, sugarcane bagasse, and oats. Furfural is the building block for polymers and solid elastomers in petrochemicals products. In recent years, furfural derivatives such as furan-2,5-dicarboxylic acid (FDCA), 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), and polytetrahydrofuran (poly-THF) have gained importance as fuel resources. Furfural is manufactured by conventional methods such as the Quaker Oats process. Also, it is produced directly from grain milling and processing method. Furfural is a colorless and oily liquid with an almond-like aroma. Its properties include thermosetting, corrosion resistance, and physical stress resistance.

Industry analysts forecast the global furfural Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.31% during the period 2017-2021.



Harborchem, Hongye holding group, LENZING, Penn A Kem, TransFurans Chemicals, Furnova, GoodRich Sugar, hebeichem, LINZI ORGANIC CHEMICAL, Silvateam, Tanin Sevnica, TCI Chemicals, Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical, and Zibo Huaao Chemical.

Furfural Market Drivers, Trends and Challenges: –

Market driver

Growing global apparel Market

Market challenge

Fluctuation in furfural prices

Market trend

Increasing demand for green building

The Furfural Market is divided into the following segments based on Geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

