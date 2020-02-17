GLOBAL FUNCTIONAL FOODS AND DRINKS MARKET 2018 KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Functional Foods and Drinks Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Functional Foods and Drinks Market:

Executive Summary

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market to reach USD 356.3 billion by 2025.

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market valued approximately USD 203.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Functional Foods and Drinks market increasing health awareness & busy lifestyles, addressing perceived nutritional shortfalls and increasing consumer interest. In addition, growing understand of how a proper diet can enhance immunity and young generation are giving importance to their fitness are also some other the factor that drives the market of functional food and drinks. Moreover, rising disposable income and increasing demand for fortified food and drinks products. The major restraining factor of global functional food and drink market are costly compare to regular product and food security concern & regulation. In addition, the economic downturn is impelling consumer to switch to cheaper groceries. Functional food is a food which has an additional function often relating to disease prevention and health promotion by adding new ingredients or more of existing ingredients whereas functional drink is a drink which typically intended to convey health benefit. Some ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals or additional raw material. Functional foods are foods that have a potentially positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition. Proponents of functional foods say they promote optimal health and help reduce the risk of disease. A familiar example of a functional food is oatmeal because it contains soluble fiber that can help lower cholesterol levels. Some foods are modified to have health benefits. An example is orange juice that’s been fortified with calcium for bone health.

The regional analysis of Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading share of total generating revenue across the globe due to high demand for functional foods and drinks and growing health consciousness. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Functional Foods and Drinks. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. In addition, China and India are also witnessing significant growth over the coming years.

The major market player included in this report are:

General Mills

Nestle

NBTY

Glanbia

Monster Beverage Corp.

GNC Holding

Red Bull

Kellogg

Amway herbalife

Pepsi Co.

Coca-Cola

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Functional Food

Functional Beverage

Dietary Supplements

By Application:

Energy/Sport Nutritional

Immune Support & Supplement

Digestive Health

Healthy Foods or snacking

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

