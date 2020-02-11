GLOBAL FUNCTIONAL FOOD INGREDIENT MARKET 2019 FOCUSES ON KEY PLAYERS, DRIVERS, METHODOLOGY, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

Global Functional Food Ingredient Market – Growth,Latest Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

Global Functional Food Ingredient Market Summary:

Report on Functional Food Ingredient Market (2019) gives complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Global Functional Food Ingredient Market Overview:

The global functional food ingredient market was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3.18 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Major producers have been engaged in the strategies of focusing on innovation in products, expanding current operations and commencing new ones, and investing in products of other companies, among others.

Global Functional Food Ingredient Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DSM NV, General Mills Inc., Herbalife, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, NestlÃ©, Standard Functional Foods Group Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Functional Food Ingredient Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Report Description

2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Trends

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Consumers Desiring to Enhance Personal Health

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Functional Dairy Products

3.1.3 Growing Demand as an Alternative to Health Supplements

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Strict Food Regulations and Safety Concerns

3.2.2 Higher Cost in Comparison to Conventional Products

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing Demand in Emerging Economies

3.3.2 Huge Investments in R&D and Innovation of Functional Food

3.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.4.5 Degree of Competition

4. Segmentation

4.1 By Type

4.1.1 Vitamins

4.1.2 Minerals

4.1.3 Prebiotics

4.1.4 Probiotics

4.1.5 Hydrocolloids

4.1.6 Essential Oils

4.1.7 Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids

4.1.8 Carotenoids

4.1.9 Others

4.2 By Application

4.2.1 Bakery & Cereals

4.2.2 Dairy Products

4.2.3 Meat, Fish & Eggs

4.2.4 Soy Products

4.2.5 Others

4.3 By Purpose

4.3.1 Sports Nutrition

4.3.2 Weight Management

4.3.3 Immunity

4.3.4 Digestive Health

4.3.5 Clinical Nutrition

4.3.6 Cardio Health

4.3.7 Others

4.4 By Geography

4.4.1 North America

4.4.1.1 US

4.4.1.2 Canada

4.4.1.3 Mexico

4.4.1.4 Rest of North America

4.4.2 Europe

4.4.2.1 UK

4.4.2.2 Germany

4.4.2.3 Spain

4.4.2.4 Russia

4.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

4.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4.3.1 China

4.4.3.2 Japan

4.4.3.3 Rest of APAC

4.4.4 South America

4.4.4.1 Brazil

4.4.4.2 Argentina

4.4.4.3 Rest of South America

4.4.5 Africa

4.4.5.1 South Africa

4.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Most Adopted Market Strategies

5.2 Most Active Companies

5.3 Market Share Analysis

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.2 Arla Foods

6.3 BASF SE

6.4 Cargill Incorporated

6.5 DSM NV

6.6 General Mills Inc.

6.7 Herbalife

6.8 Ingredion Incorporated

6.9 Kerry Group PLC

6.10 NestlÃ©

6.11 Standard Functional Foods Group Inc.

6.12 Tate & Lyle PLC

7. Appendix

7.1 Disclaimer

To conclude, Functional Food Ingredient report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

