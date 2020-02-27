Global Fumaric Acid Market Research Report, Growth Rate, Trends, Manufacturers and Forecast till 2025

The market for Fumaric Acid is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Fumaric Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Fumaric Acid sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.
Fumaric acid or trans-butenedioic acid is a white crystalline chemical compound. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of medicines, drinks, food, animal feed, cleansing agents, unsaturated polyester, alkyd resins, printing inks, and many others.
The technical barriers of fumaric acid are not high, and the major players are Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering, Fuso Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, Sealong Biotechnology, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology, and XST Biological. These companies mainly concentrate in Japan, China, and Europe. China is the largest consumer, almost 30% of total consumption in 2015, followed by Europe with 20% of sales share.
As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in fumaric acid industry will become more intense.
Global Fumaric Acid market size will increase to 620 Million US$ by 2025, from 490 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fumaric Acid.
This report researches the worldwide Fumaric Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Fumaric Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering
Bartek Ingredients
Polynt
Thirumalai Chemical
Isegen
Fuso Chemicals
Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering
Changzhou Yabang Chemical
NIPPON SHOKUBAI
Sealong Biotechnology
Changmao Biochemical Engineering
Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology
XST Biological
Fumaric Acid Breakdown Data by Type
Food-Grade
Technical-Grade
Fumaric Acid Breakdown Data by Application
Food & Beverages
Rosin Paper Sizes
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
Alkyd Resins
Others
Fumaric Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Fumaric Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global Fumaric Acid Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fumaric Acid Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fumaric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Food-Grade
1.4.3 Technical-Grade
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fumaric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food & Beverages
1.5.3 Rosin Paper Sizes
1.5.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resin
1.5.5 Alkyd Resins
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fumaric Acid Production
2.1.1 Global Fumaric Acid Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fumaric Acid Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Fumaric Acid Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Fumaric Acid Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Fumaric Acid Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Fumaric Acid Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Fumaric Acid Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fumaric Acid Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Fumaric Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Fumaric Acid Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fumaric Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Fumaric Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Fumaric Acid Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
