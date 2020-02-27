Global Fumaric Acid Market Research Report, Growth Rate, Trends, Manufacturers and Forecast till 2025

The market for Fumaric Acid is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Fumaric Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Fumaric Acid sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

Fumaric acid or trans-butenedioic acid is a white crystalline chemical compound. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of medicines, drinks, food, animal feed, cleansing agents, unsaturated polyester, alkyd resins, printing inks, and many others.

The technical barriers of fumaric acid are not high, and the major players are Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering, Fuso Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, Sealong Biotechnology, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology, and XST Biological. These companies mainly concentrate in Japan, China, and Europe. China is the largest consumer, almost 30% of total consumption in 2015, followed by Europe with 20% of sales share.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in fumaric acid industry will become more intense.

Global Fumaric Acid market size will increase to 620 Million US$ by 2025, from 490 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fumaric Acid.

This report researches the worldwide Fumaric Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Fumaric Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering

Bartek Ingredients

Polynt

Thirumalai Chemical

Isegen

Fuso Chemicals

Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Sealong Biotechnology

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology

XST Biological

Fumaric Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Food-Grade

Technical-Grade

Fumaric Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverages

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Alkyd Resins

Others

Fumaric Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Fumaric Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Fumaric Acid Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fumaric Acid Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fumaric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Food-Grade

1.4.3 Technical-Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fumaric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Rosin Paper Sizes

1.5.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1.5.5 Alkyd Resins

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fumaric Acid Production

2.1.1 Global Fumaric Acid Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fumaric Acid Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Fumaric Acid Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Fumaric Acid Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Fumaric Acid Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Fumaric Acid Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Fumaric Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fumaric Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fumaric Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Fumaric Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fumaric Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Fumaric Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Fumaric Acid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

