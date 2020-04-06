In this report, the Global Fullerene Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fullerene Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A fullerene is a molecule of carbon in the form of a hollow sphere, ellipsoid, tube, and many other shapes. Spherical fullerenes, also referred to as Buckminsterfullerenes (buckyballs), resemble the balls used in football (soccer). Cylindrical fullerenes are also called carbon nanotubes (buckytubes). Fullerenes are similar in structure to graphite, which is composed of stacked graphene sheets of linked hexagonal rings; unless they are cylindrical, they must also contain pentagonal (or sometimes heptagonal) rings.
The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
This report focuses on Fullerene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fullerene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
VC60
Nano-C
Frontier Carbon Corporation
Solenne BV
MTR
BuckyUSA
EMFUTUR Technologies
MER Holdings
NeoTechProduct
Xiamen Funano
COCC
Suzhou Dade
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
C60
C70
Other
Segment by Application
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Semiconductor & Electronics
Renewable Energy
Other
