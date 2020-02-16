Global Fuel Ethanol Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fuel Ethanol Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 108 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Fuel ethanol is ethyl alcohol, the same type of alcohol found in alcoholic beverages, used as fuel. It is most often used as a motor fuel, mainly as a biofuel additive for gasoline. About 5% of the ethanol produced in the world in 2003 was actually a petroleum product. It is made by the catalytic hydration of ethylene with sulfuric acid as the catalyst. It can also be obtained via ethylene or acetylene, from calcium carbide, coal, oil gas, and other sources. The principal suppliers are plants in the United States, Europe, and South Africa. Petroleum derived ethanol (synthetic ethanol) is chemically identical to bio-ethanol and can be differentiated only by radiocarbon dating.

The global Fuel Ethanol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Fuel Ethanol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fuel Ethanol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BlueFire Renewables

BP

Cargill

DowDuPont

Flint Hills Resources

Green Plains Renewable

Jilin Fuel Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol

Valero Energy Corporation

RaÃ­zen

Wilmar International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by

Starch-based

Sugar-based

Cellulosic

Segment by Application

Conventional Fuel Vehicles

Flexible Fuel Vehicles

Others

