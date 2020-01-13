Global Fuel Cell Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, March 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ — Summary

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity by a chemical reaction. Every fuel cell has two electrodes, one positive and one negative, called, respectively, the anode and cathode. The reactions that produce electricity take place at the electrodes.Every fuel cell also has an electrolyte, which carries electrically charged particles from one electrode to the other, and a catalyst, which speeds the reactions at the electrodes.Hydrogen is the basic fuel, but fuel cells also require oxygen. One great appeal of fuel cells is that they generate electricity with very little pollution–much of the hydrogen and oxygen used in generating electricity ultimately combine to form a harmless byproduct, namely water.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Fuel Cell market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ballard Power System, Inc.

Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Hydrogenics Corporation

AFC Energy PLC

Bloom Energy

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Doosan Corporation

Plug Power, Inc.

POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corp.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

PEMFCs

SOFC

MCFC

DMFC

By End-User / Application

Transport

Stationary

Portable

