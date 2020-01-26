Global Fuel Cell for Data Center Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

Fuel Cell for Data Center Market: Overview

As more companies look for reliable, resilient technologies to provide constant power as well as reduce its carbon footprint, distributed generation (DG) and renewable energy are gaining focus of the corporate culture. One of such prime technology as a renewable source of energy is fuel cell. A fuel cell generates electricity using an electrochemical reaction, not combustion, and depending on the fuel source, produces near to zero polluting emissions. Utilization of fuel cell allows onsite power generation thereby reducing reliance over traditional grid system and using grid electricity in case of absence of fuel. Fuel cells have emerged as the most viable alternative to solar, wind or grid-powered electricity due to low cost financing, government subsidies, and the companies desire to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs.

Fuel Cell for Data Center Market: Dynamics

Reduction in fuel and energy cost coupled with low carbon emissions and increased energy efficiency & reliability are primarily gaining customer attraction. Significant tax reduction on fuel cell adoption for corporate data centers, thus luring the corporate culture to switch to fuel cell technology for powering data centers is primarily expected to increase the demand for fuel cell in near future. Technological advancements in fuel cell usage specifically for data centers is expected the drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, Microsoft Corporation is developing mini fuel cells for IT server racks thereby reducing the need for power electronics from central systems which results in high energy consumption. However, low capital organization are reluctant to employ fuel cell primarily due to increasing reliance over fuel as a source of power.

Majority of the companies operating huge data centers are signing long term lease contract or purchase agreements instead of owning them as fuel cells have a long term payback period for their capital investments.

Fuel Cell for Data Center Market: Segmentation

The global Fuel Cell for Data Center Market can be segmented on the basis of product type, data center types, facility size and region. Based on product type global fuel cell market for data center can be segmented into hydrogen, solid oxide, molten carbonate and phosphoric acid, By Data center type the market can be segmented into Telecoms, ISP’s (internet Service Provider), CoLos (Co-located server hosting facilities), server farms, corporate data centers, university/ national laboratory and others. Based on facility the market can be segmented into less than 200 sq.ft, 200-700 sq.ft, 700-1,200 sq.ft, 1,200-6,000 sq.ft and more than 6,000 sq.ft.

Fuel Cell for Data Center Market: Region-wise Outlook

Global Fuel Cell for Data Center Market is expected to encounter significant growth during the forecast period. North America dominates the fuel cell market for data center, followed by North America, Europe is the next major market for the fuel cell market for data center. Asia Pacific is emerging market for the Fuel cell system, and is anticipated to represent substantial growth during the forecast period, particularly in regions such as China and India. Japan is other significant region and expected to contribute major share in the global fuel cell market for data center.

Fuel Cell for Data Center Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified across the global Fuel Cell for Data Center Market includes FuelCell Energy, Inc., Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc., Bloom Energy pvt. Ltd., Logan Energy, AFC Energy, Ballard, Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation, Plug Power, Panasonic and Hydrogenics.