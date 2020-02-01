Global Fuel Card Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Fuel Card Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 134 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Fuel Card is used as a payment card most commonly for gasoline, diesel, and other fuels at gas stations. Fuel cards or gas cards, can help consumers’ business realize significant fuel savings and used to pay for vehicle maintenance and expenses.

Currently, there are mainly four oil companies issuing fuel cards in the Singapore. The main market players are ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC and Caltex. The Cumulative Sales of Fuel Card is about 1535K Units in 2015.

Fuel Card used by Moving Services, Packing Services, Postal and Courier Services, Logistics Services, Taxi Booking and Support Services, Freight Transport and Private Cars. Report data showed that 56.29% of the Fuel Card market demand in Private Cars, 10.49% in Freight Transport, and 8.27% in Taxi Booking and Support Services in 2015.

There are two kinds’ productions constituting the Fuel Card, which are Active Cards and Non-Active Cards. Active Cards is important in the Fuel Card, with a Cumulative Sales market share nearly 71.01% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Fuel Card industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Fuel Card have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fuel Card market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Fuel Card business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fuel Card market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Fuel Card value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/530717

This report studies the global Fuel Card market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Fuel Card players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

ExxonMobil

Shell

SPC

Caltex

DBS

UOB

OCBC

Citibank

Standard Chartered

ANZ

HSBC

POSB

American Express

Maybank

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Active Cards

Non-Active Cards

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Fuel Card in each application, can be divided into

Taxis

Buses

Goods Vehicles

Private Car

Others

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Fuel-Card-Market-Growth-Status-and-Outlook-2019-2024.html

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Fuel Card market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fuel Card market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fuel Card players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fuel Card with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Fuel Card submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/530717

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook