GLOBAL FUEL CARD MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025

Fuel Card Market:

Executive Summary

Fuel Card is used as a payment card most commonly for gasoline, diesel, and other fuels at gas stations. Fuel cards or gas cards, can help consumers’ business realize significant fuel savings and used to pay for vehicle maintenance and expenses.

Currently, there are mainly four oil companies issuing fuel cards in the Singapore. The main market players are ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC and Caltex. The Cumulative Sales of Fuel Card is about 1535K Units in 2015.

Fuel Card used by Moving Services, Packing Services, Postal and Courier Services, Logistics Services, Taxi Booking and Support Services, Freight Transport and Private Cars. Report data showed that 56.29% of the Fuel Card market demand in Private Cars, 10.49% in Freight Transport, and 8.27% in Taxi Booking and Support Services in 2015.

There are two kinds’ productions constituting the Fuel Card, which are Active Cards and Non-Active Cards. Active Cards is important in the Fuel Card, with a Cumulative Sales market share nearly 71.01% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Fuel Card industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Fuel Card have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry.

In 2018, the global Fuel Card market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fuel Card status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fuel Card development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ExxonMobil

Shell

SPC

Caltex

DBS

UOB

OCBC

Citibank

Standard Chartered

ANZ

HSBC

POSB

American Express

Maybank

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Active Cards

Non-Active Cards

Market segment by Application, split into

Taxis

Buses

Goods Vehicles

Private Car

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fuel Card status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fuel Card development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fuel Card are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fuel Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Active Cards

1.4.3 Non-Active Cards

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fuel Card Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Taxis

1.5.3 Buses

1.5.4 Goods Vehicles

1.5.5 Private Car

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fuel Card Market Size

2.2 Fuel Card Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fuel Card Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Fuel Card Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fuel Card Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fuel Card Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fuel Card Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Fuel Card Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fuel Card Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fuel Card Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fuel Card Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fuel Card Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fuel Card Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ExxonMobil

12.1.1 ExxonMobil Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fuel Card Introduction

12.1.4 ExxonMobil Revenue in Fuel Card Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

12.2 Shell

12.2.1 Shell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fuel Card Introduction

12.2.4 Shell Revenue in Fuel Card Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Shell Recent Development

12.3 SPC

12.3.1 SPC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fuel Card Introduction

12.3.4 SPC Revenue in Fuel Card Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SPC Recent Development

12.4 Caltex

12.4.1 Caltex Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fuel Card Introduction

12.4.4 Caltex Revenue in Fuel Card Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Caltex Recent Development

12.5 DBS

12.5.1 DBS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fuel Card Introduction

12.5.4 DBS Revenue in Fuel Card Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 DBS Recent Development

12.6 UOB

12.6.1 UOB Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fuel Card Introduction

12.6.4 UOB Revenue in Fuel Card Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 UOB Recent Development

12.7 OCBC

12.7.1 OCBC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fuel Card Introduction

12.7.4 OCBC Revenue in Fuel Card Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 OCBC Recent Development

12.8 Citibank

12.8.1 Citibank Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fuel Card Introduction

12.8.4 Citibank Revenue in Fuel Card Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Citibank Recent Development

12.9 Standard Chartered

12.9.1 Standard Chartered Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fuel Card Introduction

12.9.4 Standard Chartered Revenue in Fuel Card Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Standard Chartered Recent Development

12.10 ANZ

12.10.1 ANZ Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fuel Card Introduction

12.10.4 ANZ Revenue in Fuel Card Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ANZ Recent Development

12.11 HSBC

12.12 POSB

12.13 American Express

12.14 Maybank

Continuous…

