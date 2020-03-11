Global Fuel Additivies Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global fuel additives market has reached USD XX million in 2017 and expected to reach USD XX million in 2025 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel have various drawbacks like not allowing long-term storage, difficult for transportation, and even use. Fuel additives are helpful in improv-ing about 20 properties of fuels by adding small amounts. These additives are added in min-imal concentrations: from several ppm to several thousand ppm.

Increasing R&D investments in new engine technologies will boost the market for fuel additives

The internal combustion engine has seen a tremendous advancement over the past century. However, direct injection of gasoline technology has become popular in recent days and now makes up approximately 38% of new light-duty vehicle sales. Another example is low-temperature combustion modes such as homogeneous charge compression ignition combus-tion which is the R&D process. All these new engine technologies need high-performance fuels in which fuel additives will play the critical role.

In 2016, Diesel cars are the most preferred by the EU-15 buyers, accounting for 49.9% of the EU-15 market. However, sales of the gasoline-powered vehicles have overtaken in 2017. Thereby, the consumption of gasoline fuel additives will be more in EU-15 countries espe-cially countries such as Netherlands, Finland, and Denmark.

Stringent environmental regulations and lack of innovation of novel type of fuel addi-tives is one of the major obstacles of the fuel additive market

Change is an on-going requirement in the fuel additives industry, often driven by strict envi-ronmental regulations across the globe. The development of new types of fuel additives is very costly due to expensive engine testing and vehicle demonstration trials.

Growing interest towards Electric vehicles in the world is the significant restraint of the market

Stringent environmental regulations on internal combustion engines, combined with techno-logical advancements in the automotive industry, are driving the surge in demand for Elec-tric vehicles (EVs). Worldwide sales of pure battery EVs (excluding hybrids) grew by approx-imately 45% in 2016. The increase in EV sales across the world especially in European coun-tries such as Norway and France is one of the reasons for a decline in the consumption of fuel additives in this region.

Fuel additives market is classifies based on the fuel type such as Gasoline, Diesel, and Oth-ers. Also, the market is classified based on various types such as Deposit Control Additives, Corrosion Inhibitors, Antioxidants, Demulsifiers/Dehazers/Emulsion Preventives, Conductivi-ty Improvers, Cetane Number Improvers, Antifoam Additives, Metal Deactivators, Lubricity Improvers, and others.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South Amer-ica, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading market for fuel additives owing to growing automotive sales in this region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is ex-pected to grow at a higher pace due to strong government support with ad-hoc tax incen-tives.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Total SA, Chevron Corporation, Clariant AG, Evonik In-dustries, Shell, and many more.

Key market segments covered

Type of Fuel

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Others (Aviation Fuel, Marine Fuel)

By Type

• Deposit Control Additives

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Antioxidants

• Demulsifiers/Dehazers/Emulsion Preventives

• Conductivity Improvers

• Cetane Number Improvers

• Antifoam Additives

• Metal Deactivators

• Lubricity Improvers

• Others

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents

1. Global Fuel Additives Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The Scope of the Report

2. Global Fuel Additives Market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

3. Global Fuel Additives Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.3. Regulatory Analysis

3.4. Patent Analysis

4. Global Fuel Additives Market – By Type of Fuel

4.1. Gasoline

4.2. Diesel

4.3. Others (Aviation Fuel, Marine Fuel)

5. Global Fuel Additives Market – By Type

5.1. Deposit Control Additives

5.2. Corrosion Inhibitors

5.3. Antioxidants

5.4. Demulsifiers/Dehazers/Emulsion Preventives

5.5. Conductivity Improvers

5.6. Cetane Number Improvers

5.7. Antifoam Additives

5.8. Metal Deactivators

5.9. Lubricity Improvers

5.10. Others (Friction Modifiers, Markers & Dyes, Anti-Icing Additives, and so on)

6. Global Fuel Additives Market – By Geography

6.1. North America

6.1.1. The United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.1.3. Mexico

6.1.4. Rest of North America

6.2. South America

6.2.1. Brazil

6.2.2. Argentina

6.2.3. Colombia

6.2.4. Rest of South America

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. United Kingdom

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Spain

6.3.6. Russia

6.3.7. Poland

6.3.8. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. Japan

6.4.3. South Korea

6.4.4. India

6.4.5. Indonesia

6.4.6. Australia

6.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5. Rest of the World

6.5.1. Middle East

6.5.2. Africa

7. Global Fuel Additives Market – Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Share Analysis

7.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

7.3. Product Benchmarking

8. Global Fuel Additives Market – Company Profiles

8.1. Chevron Corporation

8.2. Clariant AG

8.3. Total SA

8.4. Evonik Industries AG

8.5. Exxon Mobil Corporation

8.6. Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

8.7. The Lubrizol Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway)

8.8. Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

8.9. Innospec Inc.

8.10. BASF SE

9. Global Fuel Additives Market – Appendix

9.1. Sources

9.2. List of Tables

9.3. Expert Panel Validation

9.4. Disclaimer

9.5. Contact Us

