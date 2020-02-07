Global FRP Rebar Market Competitive Landscape, Types and Growth Drivers 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global FRP Rebar Market Professional Survey Report 2018” to its huge collection of research reports.
This report studies FRP Rebar in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Hughes Brothers
Schoeck
Armastek
Hebei Yulong
BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)
FiReP
Dextra Group
Yuxing
Shanghai KNP
Pultrall
Pultron Composites
Fusite
Marshall Composite Technologies
Composite Rebar Technologies
Sireg Geotech
Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar
Fiberline
Tribeni Fiber
Captrad
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
GFRP Rebar
CFRP Rebar
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Road Building
Bridges & Port
Underground Construction
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
