Global FRP Rebar Market Competitive Landscape, Types and Growth Drivers 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global FRP Rebar Market Professional Survey Report 2018” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies FRP Rebar in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Hughes Brothers

Schoeck

Armastek

Hebei Yulong

BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

FiReP

Dextra Group

Yuxing

Shanghai KNP

Pultrall

Pultron Composites

Fusite

Marshall Composite Technologies

Composite Rebar Technologies

Sireg Geotech

Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar

Fiberline

Tribeni Fiber

Captrad

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

GFRP Rebar

CFRP Rebar

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

