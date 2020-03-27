Global FRP Pipe Industry Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) (also fibre-reinforced polymer) is a composite material made of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibres. The fibres are usually glass, carbon, aramid, or basalt. Rarely, other fibres such as paper or wood or asbestos have been used. The polymer is usually an epoxy, vinylester or polyester thermosetting plastic; and phenol formaldehyde resins are still in use.

Figerglass Reinforced Pipes play an important role in industrial sector and there is an increasing for this product. FRP pipe is a non-metal product made through the continuous winding of fiberglass filament that is saturated in a proprietary formula of epoxy resin and curing agents and utilizing specialized winding and heat curing techniques. Epoxy resins have a particular molecular chain structure that provides a superior chemical bonding and curing system. Utilizing fiberglass as an integrated element these molecular features work together to form a 3-dimensional network of greater structural integrity in material strength, smoothness, corrosive resistance, porosity and capillary resistance, thermal and anti-conductivity features.

It has many applications including Piping systems, tankers as well as vessels in many fields syetems, FRP piping systems are available in a variety of standard diameters ranging from 25 to 1200 mm. Plasticon Composites offers FRP pipe and fittings to meet all national and international standards, depending on the area and application. Combining the strength of FRP and the chemical compatibility of plastics provides customers with a superior alternative to costly metal alloys and rubber-lined steel. In addition, some companies, such as Plasticon Composites, manufacture and installs thermoplastic lined FRP (dual laminate) pipes for aggressive products such as chlorine gas, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite and caustic soda. Plasticon Composites have combined various thermoplastic and fluoropolymer liners (PVC, C-PVC, PP, PE, PVDF, E-CTFE, FEP, PFA, MFA) with glass fibre reinforced polyester resins in order to provide customers with dual laminate piping systems for extremely hot and corrosive environments.

In the future, because of the development of new materials and techniques, the FRP piepes will become lighter and have more strong chemical resistance as well as more flexibility. Therefore Future FRP pipes can work in harsher environment for a relatively long time. This can make these pipes more functional and expand their markets.

The global FRP Pipe market is valued at 3270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on FRP Pipe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FRP Pipe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyster FRP Pipe

Polyurethane FRP Pipe

Epoxy FRP Pipe

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and gas

Chemical

Drainage

Other

