Global Frozen Pizza Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Executive Summary
The frozen pizza, first brought to the world in the 1950s, is the ideal form of sustenance for people who have an oven, a microwave, or an aversion to delivery
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Frozen Pizza in the regions of North America, the biggest consumption market that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Frozen Pizza. Increasing of foodservice expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on foodservice industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.
The global market for Frozen Pizza was $10.75 Billion in 2017. In 2017, the North America region was the largest market for Frozen Pizza. The high growth corresponds to the increasing demand for “thaw-and-serve” and “bake-off” products that offer convenience to not only households, but also to large retail, convenience & independent retail, foodservice, etc.
In 2018, the global Frozen Pizza market size was 11200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Frozen Pizza status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Frozen Pizza development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nestlé SA
Dr. Oetker
Schwan‘s
Südzucker Group
General Mills
Richelieu
Conagra
Orkla
Palermo Villa
Goodfella’s Pizza
Little Lady Foods
Pinnacle Foods
Aryzta AG
Roncadin
Casa Tarradellas
Amy’s Kitchen, Inc
Bernatello’s
Ditsch
Origus
Maruha nichiro
Sanquan Foods
Daiya Foods Inc
CXC Food
Ottogi
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Size≤10inch
10inch＜Size≤16inch
Size＞16inch
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Retail
Convenience & Independent Retail
Foodservice
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Frozen Pizza status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Frozen Pizza development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frozen Pizza are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Frozen Pizza Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Size≤10inch
1.4.3 10inch＜Size≤16inch
1.4.4 Size＞16inch
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Frozen Pizza Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Retail
1.5.3 Convenience & Independent Retail
1.5.4 Foodservice
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Frozen Pizza Market Size
2.2 Frozen Pizza Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Frozen Pizza Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Frozen Pizza Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Frozen Pizza Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Frozen Pizza Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Frozen Pizza Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Frozen Pizza Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Frozen Pizza Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Frozen Pizza Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Frozen Pizza Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Frozen Pizza Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Frozen Pizza Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Nestlé SA
12.1.1 Nestlé SA Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Frozen Pizza Introduction
12.1.4 Nestlé SA Revenue in Frozen Pizza Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Nestlé SA Recent Development
12.2 Dr. Oetker
12.2.1 Dr. Oetker Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Frozen Pizza Introduction
12.2.4 Dr. Oetker Revenue in Frozen Pizza Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dr. Oetker Recent Development
12.3 Schwan‘s
12.3.1 Schwan‘s Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Frozen Pizza Introduction
12.3.4 Schwan‘s Revenue in Frozen Pizza Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Schwan‘s Recent Development
12.4 Südzucker Group
12.4.1 Südzucker Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Frozen Pizza Introduction
12.4.4 Südzucker Group Revenue in Frozen Pizza Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Südzucker Group Recent Development
12.5 General Mills
12.5.1 General Mills Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Frozen Pizza Introduction
12.5.4 General Mills Revenue in Frozen Pizza Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 General Mills Recent Development
12.6 Richelieu
12.6.1 Richelieu Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Frozen Pizza Introduction
12.6.4 Richelieu Revenue in Frozen Pizza Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Richelieu Recent Development
12.7 Conagra
12.7.1 Conagra Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Frozen Pizza Introduction
12.7.4 Conagra Revenue in Frozen Pizza Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Conagra Recent Development
12.8 Orkla
12.8.1 Orkla Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Frozen Pizza Introduction
12.8.4 Orkla Revenue in Frozen Pizza Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Orkla Recent Development
12.9 Palermo Villa
12.9.1 Palermo Villa Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Frozen Pizza Introduction
12.9.4 Palermo Villa Revenue in Frozen Pizza Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Palermo Villa Recent Development
12.10 Goodfella’s Pizza
12.10.1 Goodfella’s Pizza Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Frozen Pizza Introduction
12.10.4 Goodfella’s Pizza Revenue in Frozen Pizza Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Goodfella’s Pizza Recent Development
12.11 Little Lady Foods
12.12 Pinnacle Foods
12.13 Aryzta AG
12.14 Roncadin
12.15 Casa Tarradellas
12.16 Amy’s Kitchen, Inc
12.17 Bernatello’s
12.18 Ditsch
12.19 Origus
12.20 Maruha nichiro
12.21 Sanquan Foods
12.22 Daiya Foods Inc
12.23 CXC Food
12.24 Ottogi
Continuous…
