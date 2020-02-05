Global Frozen Food Market 2019 with Growth Projections in Key Product Segments : Nestle, ConAgra, H.J. Heinz, Unilever

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Frozen Food Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Freezing food preserves it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. Since early times, farmers, fishermen, and trappers have preserved grains and produce in unheated buildings during the winter season. Freezing food slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. In the food commodity industry, there are two processes: mechanical and cryogenic (or flash freezing). The freezing kinetics is important to preserve the food quality and texture. Quicker freezing generates smaller ice crystals and maintains cellular structure. Cryogenic freezing is the quickest freezing technology available due to the ultra low liquid nitrogen temperature 196 C (320 F).

The convenience of frozen food is the key factor which is expected to drive the frozen food market growth over the forecast period. Hectic lifestyle leads to unhealthy eating habit, customers regard ready-to-eat food products as main meal and they may buy a lot to store in the home. In addition, children preference is another factor leading to demand for frozen food, especially for frozen meat and poultry, which can be attracted by children and teenagers. On the basis of regionNorth America dominates frozen food market. U.S is holding the largest market share of frozen food market due to hectic lifestyle of population and fast adoption of the products in the region. European countries including Germany, Denmark, Spain, U.K., Italy, Switzerland, Norway and France are expected to witness the potential growth over the forecast period. At the same time, the frozen food market.APCP region is anticipated to grow owing to rapid population growth. However, some potential problems such as food safety have not been solved.

The global Frozen Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Frozen Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Food in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Frozen Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

ConAgra

H.J. Heinz

Amy’s Kitchen

Conagra Brands

McCain Foods

Tyson Foods

Unilever

Simplot Food Group

Seneca Foods Corporation

Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products

Kraft Food

Mccain Foods

Iceland Foods

Goya Foods

Market size by Product

Frozen Ready-To-Eat Meals

Frozen Meat and Poultry

Frozen Fish and Seafood

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen Potato Products

Frozen Soup

Market size by End User

Retail

Business Customers

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Frozen Food capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Frozen Food manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frozen Food are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Frozen Food market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Frozen Food Manufacturers

Frozen Food Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Frozen Food Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

