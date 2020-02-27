Global Freight Brokerage Market size was 45400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 72900 million US$ by the end of 2025 : Top Key Players are CH Robinson, Expeditors, Landstar System, TQL, Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics

In 2018, the Global Freight Brokerage Market size was 45400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 72900 million US$ by the end of 2025.The Freight Logistics Brokerage Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The Freight logistics brokerage market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Freight Logistics Brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. Geographically, the global Freight Brokerage market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, South Africa, RoA and RoW. The USA held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 73% in 2017. The next is Europe.

A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load. Rising demand for transportation and logistics services is propelling the market towards high CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the expansion of various industries has led the port container throughput volume to accelerate in turn boosting the global freight logistics brokerage market. However, lack of awareness about the freight logistics is expected to hinder the market growth across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid expansion of end-user industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Freight Logistics Brokerage market due to increasing usage of logistics services. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand of transportation and logistics services in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

CH Robinson

• Expeditors

• Landstar System

• TQL

• Coyote Logistics

• XPO Logistics

• Yusen Logistics

• Echo Global Logistics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Truckload

LTL

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

