Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2018-2023 Significant Effect on Market Growth Rate and Revenue

The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report evaluates main market features, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, import, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, demand, gross margin, and much more. Also, it provides a detailed evaluation of vital market dynamics and most recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Key questions answered by this Fraud Detection and Prevention report include:

Fraud Detection and Prevention market is expected to grow 16.42% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

This Fraud Detection and Prevention Market features mainly top to bottom approach to target key aspects of Fraud Detection and Prevention market that includes, gross revenue, CAGR, key players, cost structure, production capacity, sales analysis and future growth trends projected on the basis of historical protein ingredients research.

Regional Analysis:

The Fraud Detection and Prevention market analysis provided in this report presents region-specific valuation data for each of the fuel system technologies considered in this research. These include breakdowns for the following categories:

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Competitor Analysis:

Fraud Detection and Prevention market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

SAP SE, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., Fiserv Inc., Experian PLC, DXC Technology Company, BAE Systems PLC, RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Nice Ltd. , Equifax Inc., Lexisnexis Group, Fair Isaac Corporation, Cybersource Corporation , Global Payments Inc., Feedzai Inc..

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Volume of Online Transactions

– Emergence of E-Banking and E-Commerce

– Adoption of IP-based Services

– Emergence of Big Data Platforms



Factors Challenging the Market

December 2017: Dell EMC announced the launch of its new machine learning and deep learning solutions.These new solutions are expected to enable organizations take advantage of the convergence of HPC and data analytics and realize advancements in areas, including fraud detection, image processing, and financial investment analysis.

November 2017: IBMs Trusteer division launched a new account fraud detection capability that aims to detect fraud at the earliest stage. New account fraud is expected to be quite prevalent and has been expanding to new verticals, as more services are offered to customers online. As banks move to more secure payment cards and new payment channels, cyber-criminals have been transitioning to online channels, to attempt to use the same data for opening bank accounts and applying for credit, loans, insurance, and other types of accounts. This new security tool of IBM is expected to detect frauds at the earliest stage.