Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2018-2023 Significant Effect on Market Growth Rate and Revenue

The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report evaluates main market features, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, import, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, demand, gross margin, and much more. Also, it provides a detailed evaluation of vital market dynamics and most recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Key questions answered by this Fraud Detection and Prevention report include:

Fraud Detection and Prevention market is expected to grow 16.42% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

This Fraud Detection and Prevention Market features mainly top to bottom approach to target key aspects of Fraud Detection and Prevention market that includes, gross revenue, CAGR, key players, cost structure, production capacity, sales analysis and future growth trends projected on the basis of historical protein ingredients research.

Regional Analysis:

The Fraud Detection and Prevention market analysis provided in this report presents region-specific valuation data for each of the fuel system technologies considered in this research. These include breakdowns for the following categories:

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Competitor Analysis:

Fraud Detection and Prevention market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

SAP SE, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., Fiserv Inc., Experian PLC, DXC Technology Company, BAE Systems PLC, RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Nice Ltd. , Equifax Inc., Lexisnexis Group, Fair Isaac Corporation, Cybersource Corporation , Global Payments Inc., Feedzai Inc..

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Increasing Volume of Online Transactions
    – Emergence of E-Banking and E-Commerce
    – Adoption of IP-based Services
    – Emergence of Big Data Platforms
  • Factors Challenging the Market
    – Lack of Integration Capability with All Verticals

    Key Developments in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market:

  • December 2017: Dell EMC announced the launch of its new machine learning and deep learning solutions.These new solutions are expected to enable organizations take advantage of the convergence of HPC and data analytics and realize advancements in areas, including fraud detection, image processing, and financial investment analysis.
  • November 2017: IBMs Trusteer division launched a new account fraud detection capability that aims to detect fraud at the earliest stage. New account fraud is expected to be quite prevalent and has been expanding to new verticals, as more services are offered to customers online. As banks move to more secure payment cards and new payment channels, cyber-criminals have been transitioning to online channels, to attempt to use the same data for opening bank accounts and applying for credit, loans, insurance, and other types of accounts. This new security tool of IBM is expected to detect frauds at the earliest stage.
  • November 2017: Easy Solutions offered new early phishing detection capability. Early phishing detection leverages the companyâs propriety machine learning-based, URL classification technology that is expected to increase the number and speed at which phishing attacks are detected. As the malicious nature of a URL is confirmed, mitigation is expected to start immediately, protecting 100% of the end-user population in a reduced timeframe.
    Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Forecast (2018-2023):

    Market Size Forecast: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.

    Key Data (Revenue): Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price and opportunity.

    Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2023 by segments and geographic regions.

    Segmentation analysis: Global fat burn supplements market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

    Regional analysis: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.

    Key Questions Answered in the Instant Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report:

    • What will be the market growth rate of Fraud Detection and Prevention in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Fraud Detection and Prevention market?
    • Who are the key vendors in Fraud Detection and Prevention space?
    • What are the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Fraud Detection and Prevention?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market?

