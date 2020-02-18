Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Fracking Water Treatment Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Fracking Water Treatment is a treatment of wastewater that arise from the extraction of oil of gas activities. The extraction activities have strict regulations for wastewater from fracking operations that should undergo water treatment in order to be reused.

Global Fracking Water Treatment market is accounted for a market value of USD xx billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of x% to reach USD xx billion by 2025.

Global Fracking Water Treatment market value, 2016 to 2025 (in USD billion)

Year Market Value

2016 19.54

2017 20.48

2018 21.48

2025 31.01

Global Fracking Water Treatment Market Dynamics:

The rising importance for water that has led to increasing demand for equipment or techniques to recycle waste water in mining and extraction of gas activities is driving the market for Fracking treatment market.

Rising drilling activities across the globe will further drive the adoption of fracking water treatment technologies in the coming years.

High cost and limited use of applications are hampering the market growth in the fracking water treatment market.

Global Fracking Water Treatment Market – Segment Analysis:

Global Fracking Water Treatment market is segmented by application type.

By application type the market is segmented as deep well injection and treatment and recycle. Deep well injection segment is accounted for the major share in the recent years with increasing demand for water treatment and rising demand for water due to water scarcity globally.

Global Fracking Water Treatment Market – Geographical Analysis:

By Geography the market is segmented in to Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. North America is accounted for the major share in the market and is mainly due to increased drilling activities to extract shale gas. Stringent government regulations regarding water wastage and groundwater contamination in the region is driving the market growth in recent years. Asia Pacific region is expected to show strong growth with increasing shale gas extraction activities in emerging countries such as China.

Global Fracking Water Treatment market share, by region, 2017

Region Share

Americas 30%

Europe 25%

Asia Pacific 20%

RoW 7%

Global Fracking Water Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape:

The competition in the industry is fragmented among few key players in the industry such as Aquatech International, Halliburton, Schlumberger, SUEZ, and Veolia.

Key players in the industry are developing new technologies to increase efficiency, and reliability. For instance, in November 2018, Agua Dulce Technologies, LLC has developed pervaporation technology that uses multiple ceramic tubes with high surface areas that separates freshwater from mineral salts using moderately low temperature and pressure.

