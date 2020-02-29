Global FPSO Industry Key Highlights, Details of major planned, Outlook Q2 2019

This research report titled “Q2 2019 Global FPSO Industry Outlook” – Petrobras Continues to Lead Global FPSO Deployments has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the FPSO Industry during the period. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the FPSO Industry

Q2 2019 Global FPSO Industry Outlook – Petrobras Continues to Lead Global FPSO Deployments

Summary

More than 60 planned and announced FPSOs are expected to start operations globally by 2025. South America will continue to lead the global FPSO industry in terms of deployment of planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Africa and Europe. Among countries, Brazil continues to lead deployment of planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Angola. Among operators globally, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Modec Inc and Premier Oil Plc lead for deployment of planned and announced FPSOs by 2025.

Scope

– Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2012 to 2018 by key regions globally

– Outlook of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2025 by key countries and operators

– Details of major planned FPSOs globally up to 2025

– Recent developments, tenders and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, wherever available.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned FPSO projects globally

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong FPSO data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned FPSO projects globally

– Assess your competitors planned FPSO projects and capacities

– Be informed about recent developments, tenders and contracts in the global FPSO industry.

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of tables

1.2 List of figures

2. Q2 2019 Global FPSO Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Project Announcements

2.3. Project Cancellations

2.4. Postponed Projects

2.5. Stalled Projects

3. Global Planned and Announced FPSOs

3.1. Global Count of FPSOs Brought Online by Region

3.2. Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Countries

3.3. Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Operators

3.4. Africa FPSO Industry

3.5. Asia FPSO Industry

3.6. Europe FPSO Industry

3.7. Middle East FPSO Industry

3.8. North America FPSO Industry

3.9. Oceania FPSO Industry

3.10. South America FPSO Industry

3.11. Global Planned and Announced FPSOs

4. Appendix

4.1. Abbreviations

4.2. Status Definitions

4.3. Methodology

4.4. Contact Us

4.5. Disclaimer

