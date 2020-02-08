Global Four Wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2019 & Top Players – BorgWarner,GKN,Linamar,Magna

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Four Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

An automotive 4WD system is typically used in off-road vehicles and involves the distribution of power and torque to all the four wheels. The system may be fitted as a full-time or an on-demand functionality. This distribution of power to all the four wheels helps in attaining better driving characteristics in low-traction conditions.

The SUVs and crossover segment dominated the automotive 4WD vehicle market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The rising volume sales of these vehicles in the US, Canada, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India are the major factor driving the growth of this segment. The increasing availability of small-size or compact SUVs has significantly influenced the global demand for the 4wd vehicles. With rising demand for crossovers in developing countries, the SUVs and crossovers segment is expected to dominate the four wheel drive vehicle market for the next few years.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the automotive 4WD vehicle market during the forecast period. The high popularity of large and big vehicles, such as SUVs and pickup trucks, drives the market growth of automotive 4WD systems in the Americas. Moreover, decreasing gasoline prices per gallon, growing credit availability, and the emergence of new models of 4wd cars are expected to propel the growth of the four wheel drive vehicle market in the region further.

This report studies the global Four Wheel Drive Vehicle market status and forecast, categorizes the global Four Wheel Drive Vehicle market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BorgWarner

GKN

Linamar

Magna

ZF Friedrichshafen

American Axle and Manufacturing

Dana

Hitachi Automotive Systems

JTEKT

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, ,Italy ,Spain Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Premium and Luxury Sedans

Pickup Trucks

SUVs and Crossovers

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Military

Civilian

