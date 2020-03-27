In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-foundry-coke-depth-research-report-2019



Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke have large block, low reactivity, low porosity, big shatter strength, low ash and sulfur content.

As indispensable raw material for the operation of foundry industry, the demand and development of foundry coke is directly affected by the market situation of foundry industry. Affected by the overcapacity and weak downstream demand, the market of foundry industry is not that stable in United States. In 2012, the sales volume of foundry coke in United States was estimated at 1.39 million MT. But the volume was reduced to about 1.34 million MT in 2015, and in 2016 the volume was about 1.38 million MT.

At the end of 20th century, there were six producers of foundry coke in United States. Currently, there are four of them left, after a series of acquisition and collapse. ABC Coke (Drummond) was and is still the largest producer of foundry coke in United States, with about 50 percent of United States total capacity.

The price of foundry coke produced in United States is relatively higher than that produced in China. But as heavy anti-dumping duties has been conducted on Chinese produced foundry coke, the imports volume of foundry coke from China has been reduced. Currently, the demand of foundry coke in United States is mainly meet by domestic producers, with small amount of imported product.

The global Foundry Coke market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Foundry Coke volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foundry Coke market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABC Coke (Drummond )

ERP Compliant Coke, LLC

Erie Coke

Tonawanda Coke Corporation

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ash Content ＜8%

8% ≤ Ash Content ＜10%

Ash Content ≥10%

Segment by Application

Automotive Parts Casting

Machinery Casting

Material Treatment

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-foundry-coke-depth-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com