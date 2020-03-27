Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Development Overview 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fosfomycin tromethamine, white or almost white crystalline powder; odorless, taste salty; Very soluble in water, dissolved in methanol, very slightly soluble in ethanol, insoluble in chloroform.

Mainly for the treatment of urinary tract infections such as cystitis, urethritis.

In the last several years, global market of fosfomycin trometamol developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2015, global revenue of fosfomycin trometamol is nearly 44 million usd; the actual production is about 354 MT.

the global average price of fosfomycin trometamol is in the decreasing trend, from 131 USD /kg in 2011 to 124 USD/kg in 2015. with the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

the classification of fosfomycin trometamol includes fosfomycin tromethamine granules and fosfomycin tromethamine powder, and the proportion of fosfomycin tromethamine granules in 2015 is about 56%.fosfomycin trometamol is widely used in urinary tract infection.

china is the largest supplier of fosfomycin trometamol, with a production market share nearly 83% in 2015. europe is the second largest supplier of fosfomycin trometamol, enjoying production market share nearly 15% in 2015.

north america is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2015. following north america, europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%. China is the world’s largest exporting country.

market competition is not intense. Zambon and northesat pharm, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Fosfomycin Trometamol market is valued at 48 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 62 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fosfomycin Trometamol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fosfomycin Trometamol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zambon

Northesat Pharm

Hunan Huana Pharmaceuticals

Xunda Pharma

FarmaSino Pharmaceutical

Guilin Hwasun

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fosfomycin Tromethamine Granules

Fosfomycin Tromethamine Powder

Segment by Application

Common Urinary Tract Infection

Postoperative Urinary Tract Infection

Preoperative Prevention of Urinary Tract Infection

