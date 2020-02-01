Global Forklift Trucks Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2021

Report Includes

An overview of the global forklift truck market.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Coverage of individual revenue forecasts, and major developments for each major segment of the market.

Information on major trends and challenges affecting the market, including globalization of supply chains, growth in container industry, and rising demand for proper and safe storage.

Segmentation of the market by product type, technology, lifting capacity, application and region.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of forklift trucks used in applications in different industries. The market is broken down by forklift truck technology type, product types used for forklift truck applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are provided for each major type of forklift truck, application and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional forklift trucks market; it explains the major market drivers of the global forklift trucks industry, current trends within the industry, major applications, and the regional dynamics of the global forklift trucks market.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global forklift trucks industry.

Table Of Contents

1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Intended Audience

2: Summary and Highlights

Table 1: Summary Table: Global Market for Forklift Trucks, by Technology, Through 2021

Figure 1: Summary Figure: Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Technology, 2015-2021

3: Market and Technology Background

Forklift Trucks

Types of Forklift Trucks

Counterbalance Forklift Trucks

Warehouse Forklift Trucks

Other Types of Forklift Trucks

Forklift Trucks Based on Technology

Applications of Forklift Trucks

4: Global Market Breakdown

Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Technology

Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Type and Lifting Capacity

Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Application

Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Region

Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Region, Application and Lifting Capacity

Global Market for Electric Powered Forklift Trucks Applications by Region

Global Market for Internal Combustion Engine Powered Forklift Trucks by Application and Region

Global Market for Counterbalance Forklift Trucks by Application and Region

Global Market for Warehouse Forklift Trucks Applications by Region

