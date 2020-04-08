In this report, the Global Forging Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Forging Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Forging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Forging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces. The blows are delivered with a hammer (often a power hammer) or a die. Forging is often classified according to the temperature at which it is performed: cold forging (a type of cold working), warm forging, or hot forging (a type of hot working). For the latter two, the metal is heated, usually in a forge. Forged parts can range in weight from less than a kilogram to hundreds of metric tons. Forging has been done by smiths for millennia; the traditional products were kitchenware, hardware, hand tools, edged weapons, cymbals, and jewellery. Since the Industrial Revolution, forged parts are widely used in mechanisms and machines wherever a component requires high strength; such forgings usually require further processing (such as machining) to achieve a finished part. Today, forging is a major worldwide industry.

The global average price of automotive forging products is in the decreasing trend, from 2271 USD/MT in 2013 to 2164 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of raw material, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. In terms of raw material, the segments of the global automotive forging market include aluminum, copper/brass/bronze, low-carbon & low-alloy steels, special alloy steel, stainless steel.

The segments of the global automotive forging market on the basis of type are closed die, open die, and rolled rings. Amongst them, the segment of closed die dominates in terms of revenue and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is due to the par excellence performance and finish of products that are obtained using this process.

The key application segments of the global automotive forging market covered in this report are powertrain components, chassis components, transmission parts and other part. Amongst all, powertrain components are the leading application segment of the market. The leading share of the powertrain components segment is ascribed to the expansion of the automobile industry to cater to the high demand for automobiles. The powertrain components segment held almost 48.21% of the global automotive forging market in terms of volume in 2017.

Geography-wise, the global automotive forging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, etc.). In the years ahead, Asia Pacific is expected to display the leading growth amongst other key regions. The growth of the region is mainly driven by the development of automotive industries. Emerging economies of the region are major consumers of forged metal for the rising urbanization and industrialization in these regions.

The capital-intensive nature of the global automotive forging market accounts for the clear dominance of well-entrenched players that operate in international markets. This poses challenge for small players that compete with large players with respect to quality, features, functionalities, and services. The use of newer technologies by large players to add qualitative value to existing products will further add to the woes of small players.

The global Forging market is valued at 38000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 57900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Aichi Steel

Thyssenkrupp

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

KOBELCO

WanXiang

FAW

Arconic

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Farinia Group

Longcheng Forging

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Sypris Solutions

Ashok Leyland Limited

Allegheny Technologies

VDM Metals

CITIC Heavy Industries

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolled Rings Forgings

By Application, the market can be split into

Powertrain Components

Chassis Components

Transmission Parts

Other Parts

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Forging capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Forging manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Forging are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

