Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Forged aluminium wheels are one-piece wheels formed from a single block of metal by hot forging, followed by hot or cold spinning and the necessary machining operations. The forging process permits flexibility in design of the styled disk, almost similar to cast wheels. Onepiece forging is considered superior to other forms of wheel manufacturing in providing ultimate strength while reducing weight compared to cast and multi-piece aluminium wheels.

Forged wheels are typically around 25% lighter than cast wheels (and potentially even more).

The classification of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel includes OEM, Aftermarket, and the proportion of OEM in 2017 is about 86.13%, OEM will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 86.23% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 5.24% CAGR.

Under by Application, the global market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicleand. Passenger Vehicle segment will hold maximum sales share in the global market, and the consumption proportion is about 88.8% in 2017. and forecasts indicate 88.9% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30.9% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.8%, China is also an important sales region for the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel.

Market competition is intense. Superior Industries, Alcoa, BBS GmbH, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Gemsy Wheels, etc. are the leaders of the industry. In the future, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Whee will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

The global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market is valued at 2520 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Superior Industries

Alcoa

BBS GmbH

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

Gemsy Wheels

Ronal Wheels

Accuride

Wanfeng Auto

BBS JAPAN

RAYS Wheels

Cromodora Wheels

Zhejiang Jinfei

Lizhong Group

YHI

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

OEM

Aftermarket

By Application, the market can be split into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Manufacturers

Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

