Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Forged aluminium wheels are one-piece wheels formed from a single block of metal by hot forging, followed by hot or cold spinning and the necessary machining operations. The forging process permits flexibility in design of the styled disk, almost similar to cast wheels. Onepiece forging is considered superior to other forms of wheel manufacturing in providing ultimate strength while reducing weight compared to cast and multi-piece aluminium wheels.
Forged wheels are typically around 25% lighter than cast wheels (and potentially even more).
The classification of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel includes OEM, Aftermarket, and the proportion of OEM in 2017 is about 86.13%, OEM will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 86.23% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 5.24% CAGR.
Under by Application, the global market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicleand. Passenger Vehicle segment will hold maximum sales share in the global market, and the consumption proportion is about 88.8% in 2017. and forecasts indicate 88.9% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30.9% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.8%, China is also an important sales region for the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel.
Market competition is intense. Superior Industries, Alcoa, BBS GmbH, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Gemsy Wheels, etc. are the leaders of the industry. In the future, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Whee will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.
The global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market is valued at 2520 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Superior Industries
Alcoa
BBS GmbH
CITIC Dicastal
Borbet
Gemsy Wheels
Ronal Wheels
Accuride
Wanfeng Auto
BBS JAPAN
RAYS Wheels
Cromodora Wheels
Zhejiang Jinfei
Lizhong Group
YHI
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
OEM
Aftermarket
By Application, the market can be split into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
