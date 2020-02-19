Global Footwear Market Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024 by top Players-Under Armour, Esprit, Nike, Timberland, Genesco, Geox, Wolverine Worldwide, Skechers

Footwear is a garment wore in feet. The various materials used in manufacturing footwear are leather, jute, wood, plastic, textiles and rubber. The footwear business is a huge and increasingly diversified business, driven by changing lifestyle and fashion trends.

Rising demand for different types of footwear products are paving new opportunities for many manufacturers. With rapid increase in eco-friendly footwear, as consumers favor biodegradable materials that do less damage to the environment than other fabrics, the global footwear market is expanding.

The global footwear market can be classified as athletic footwear and non-athletic footwear. Athletic footwear includes aerobics shoes, running shoes, sports (cross training), walking shoes, soccer shoes, tennis shoes, cricket footwear, seasonal boots and others. Non-athletic footwear includes boots, casual, formal and rugged, and waterproof footwear. Some of the athletic footwear brands include Adidas, Asics, Fila, K-Swiss, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, and Saucony.

Global footwear market can be segmented as men, women and kids. The growth of consumer footwear is driven by fashion trends, increasing consumer spending power and leisure goods.

The global footwear market is witnessing change in consumer preferences, led by style and innovation in design, rising application of wearable technology in footwear, advertisements, celebrity endorsements, health benefit related shoes, and others.

The growing popularity of online footwear retail market (e-commerce) generates further growth opportunity for global footwear market. Whereas, the growing popularity of local manufacturers and pirated products in developing countries pose a challenge to the established players in the global footwear market.

