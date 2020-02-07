Global Footwear Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Market Analysis Research Report On “Global Footwear Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025 ” To Their Research Database.

— Global Footwear Market

Footwear is garments worn on the feet, which originally serves to purpose of protection against adversities of the environment, usually regarding ground textures and temperature.

The classification of Footwear includes Daily Use, Business, Sports and Other Type. In 2017 sales of Daily Use is about 43%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. The Sports is the fast growth tyepe.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

New Balance

Asics

Belle

Nine West

Puma

Kering Group

Wolverine Worldwide

Clarks

VF Corp

ECCO

Anta

Under Armour

Salvatore Ferragamo

Daphne

LI-NING

Mizuno

Red Dragonfly

C.banner

Peak

K-Swiss

KAPPA

361

Footwear is widely used for Women’s Footwear, Men’s Footwear and Kid’s Footwear The most proportion of Footwear is used for Women’s Footwear, and the proportion in 2017 is about 48%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

The global Footwear market is valued at 202400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 269000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Footwear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Footwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Footwear in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Footwear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Footwear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Daily Use

Business

Sports

Others

Market size by End User

Women’s Footwear

Men’s Footwear

Kid’s Footwear

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Footwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Footwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Footwear companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Footwear submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Pairs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Footwear market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

