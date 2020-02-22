GLOBAL FOOD WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

Food Waste Management Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Food Waste Management – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025" To Its Research Database.

Description:

The primary factors that drive the market are rise in global food waste, need for reducing greenhouse emissions, and increase in the usage of organic waste for the production of animal feed & fertilizers.

The fruits & vegetables segment, by waste type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Food Waste Management market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Waste Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Waste Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Veolia Environnement

Suez

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Waste Connections

Clean Harbors

Biffa Group

Rumpke Consolidated

Advanced Disposable Services

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cereals

Dairy Products

Segment by Application

Animal Feed

Fertilizer

Biofuels

Power Generation

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

