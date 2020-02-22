GLOBAL FOOD WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

Food Waste Management Market 2019
Description:
The primary factors that drive the market are rise in global food waste, need for reducing greenhouse emissions, and increase in the usage of organic waste for the production of animal feed & fertilizers.
The fruits & vegetables segment, by waste type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global Food Waste Management market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Food Waste Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Waste Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Veolia Environnement
Suez
Waste Management
Republic Services
Stericycle
Covanta Holding
Remondis
Waste Connections
Clean Harbors
Biffa Group
Rumpke Consolidated
Advanced Disposable Services
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cereals
Dairy Products
Segment by Application
Animal Feed
Fertilizer
Biofuels
Power Generation
