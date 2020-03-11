Global Food sweeteners Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Food sweeteners Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

FOOD SWEETENERS MARKET

The Global Food Sweetener Market was valued at USD xx million in 2016, USD xx million in 2017, and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

MARKET GROWTH ANALYSIS:

Resistance to use of sugars due to increasing health problems like diabetes, obesity, dental issues etc., made a severe need to find alternatives for sugar.

A sugar substitute is a food additive that provides a sweet taste like that of sugar while containing significantly less food energy. Some sugar substitutes are produced by nature (e.g., Stevia), and others produced synthetically.

MARKET DRIVERS

Modern living conditions and unhealthy eating habits are affecting the health conditions of the people in the world. Obesity is one of the main consequences of these habits.

According to WHO report in 2016, 39% of adults were overweight, and 13% were obese; over 41 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese; and over 340 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 were overweight or obese in 2016.

The main reason for obesity is an increase in calorie intake and unhealthy eating habits. Most of the people affected are not ready to change the habits thereby making the situation even worse.

For the remaining consumers around the world, reducing their consumption of sugars and total calorie intake are priorities when choosing what to eat and drink. For instance, in the US the amount of calorie intake is reducing gradually as following.

All these conditions create a scope for innovative ingredients that reflect evolving dietary trends and have the same irresistible taste and experience that consumers know and love, which can be satisfied by usage of artificial ingredients.

Food sweeteners like High-Intensity Sugar substitutes are one such ingredient which helps the consumers minimize the calorie intake while enjoying the actual taste of the product.

Thereby changing living conditions may be considered as a driving force for the Food sweeteners industry.

REGIONAL, COUNTRY-LEVEL AND APPLICATION ANALYSIS

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Food sweetener Market is segmented based on the i) types such as Bulk Sweeteners (Sucrose, Fructose, Lactose, calories in sugar, artificial sweeteners, High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)), Sugar Substitutes (Sucralose, Xylitol, Stevia, Aspartame, Saccharine); ii) application types such as Beverages, Food Products (Confectionery, Baked Products, Frozen Desserts) and others.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Cargill Inc, Kerry Group, Corbion Purac, Stevia First Corporation, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd, Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Celanese Corporation, Ingredion, Danisco, JK Sucralose Inc, Franken Biochem, Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited, A&Z Food Additives Co. Ltd., Australian Stevia Mills

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791892-global-food-sweeteners-market-2018-2025

