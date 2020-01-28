Global Food Service Equipment Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Food Service Equipment Market – By Product Type, By End User, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2011-2021) – By Product Type (Cooking, Refrigeration & Ice Machine, Storage & Handling, Warewashing & Sanitation, Serving, Food Preparation); By End User (Full Service Restaurants, Limited Service Restaurants, Others); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW); By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Japan, China, India, Brazil and South Africa)” to its huge collection of research reports.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global food Service Equipment market on the basis of By Product Cooking, Refrigeration & Ice Machine, Storage & Handling, Warewashing & Sanitation, Serving, Food Preparation; By End User Full Service Restaurants, Limited Service Restaurants and Others; By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW), and By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Japan, China, India, Brazil and South Africa).

Global Food Service Equipment Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during 2016 2021. The strong growth in food Service Equipment market is driven by rise in per capita disposable consumer income, lower unemployment rate, need to replace or upgrade existing equipment and growing concern towards food safety and health.

Refrigeration & Ice Machine Equipment hold the major percentage share in the total market and is also the fastest growing segment. Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share mainly due to well established foodservice industry and restaurants there demanding more energy efficient and technologically advanced equipment. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecasted period.

The report provides coverage by Type, Mode of Application and End User:

By Product Type

Cooking Equipment

Refrigeration & Ice Machine Equipment

Storage & Handling Equipment

Warewashing & Sanitation Equipment

Serving Equipment

Food Preparation Equipment

By End User

Full Service Restaurants

Limited Service Restaurants

Others

By Region

Europe

North America

APAC

ROW

Report Highlights:

Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.

Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.

Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing (2012-2015)

Forecast Period: Projected market sizing (2016E-2021F)

Companies Covered: Manitowoc Foodservice, ITW Food Equipment Group, The Middleby Corporation, Ali Group, Standex International, Vollrath Company, LLC, IMI Cornelius, Rational AG, Dover Corporation, Hoshizaki Corp

Strategic Recommendations

