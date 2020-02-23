Global Food Safety Testing Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global food safety testing market is expected to reach USD 22,327.02 million by 2025 from USD 12,760.00 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising outbreak of food borne illness, stringent regulations imposed in food industry, increased globalization of food trade, advancements in technology, rising demand of convenience and packaged food products and augmented incidences of outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing. On the other hand, lack of infrastructure for food control may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for global food safety testing market are listed below;

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

ALS Limited

Accugen Laboratories, Inc.

ADPEN Laboratories Inc.

AsureQuality

Genetic ID NA, Inc

Intertek Group plc

LabCorp

Merieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

TUV NORD GROUP

Others

The market is further segmented into;

Testing Type

Technology

Food Category

Contaminants

The global food safety testing market is segmented based on testing type into five notable segments; pathogens, pesticides, GMO, toxins and others. Pathogens are sub segmented into E.coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria and others. In 2018, pathogen segment is estimated to rule with 70.8% shares and will cross USD 15,788.68 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 7.5%. However, GMO is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 3,211.09 million in 2025 from USD 1,740.68 million in 2017.

The global food safety testing market is segmented based on technology into nine notable segments; polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, chromatography, enzyme linked immunosorbent assay, biochip or biosensor, flow cytometry, microarrays, rapid assay and others. In 2018, polymerase chain reaction segment is valued to rule with 41.6% shares and will cross USD 9,889.68 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 8.5%. Chromatography is sub segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, thin layer chromatography, paper chromatography and column chromatography.

The global food safety testing market is segmented based on food categories into seven notable segments; processed foods, meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, seafood and others. In 2018, meat and poultry segment is projected to rule with 30.7% shares and will cross USD 6,953.70 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 7.7%. However, fruits and vegetables is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 5,384.20 million in 2025 from USD 2,883.12 million in 2017.

The global food safety testing market is segmented based on contaminants into six notable segments; Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, moulds and others. In 2018, Salmonella segment is likely to rule with 29.9% shares and will cross USD 6,980.73 million by 2025, rising at the maximum CAGR of 8.2%. Each contaminant is sub segmented into different food category such as processed foods, meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, seafood and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global food safety testing market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

