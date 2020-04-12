In this report, the Global Food Preservative Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Food Preservative Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Food Preservative is substances that are added to food items in order to inhibit, retard or arrest the process of fermentation, acidification, and decomposition of food items’. Or, in other words, preservatives in food help keep the food safe, without spoiling, for longer.
Food Preservative has two types: Natural preservative and Chemical preservative. Food Preservative has five applications: bakery, beverages, dairy and milk products, meat, poultry and seafood and others.
The main consumption regions are concentrated in the EU and US. The Food Preservative’ consumption has great relationship with economical level. Currently, it is mainly consumed in the developed countries.
Players with high-quality products are DSM, BASF, Celanese, Dupont, Cornion, Galactic, Akzonobel, Kemin, NTAC, Wanglong, Kunda, etc. And they often merger other enterprises, which is very helpful for promoting their position in global Food Preservative market.
The global Food Preservative market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Food Preservative volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Preservative market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DSM
BASF
Celanese
Dupont
Cornion
Galactic
Akzonobel
Kemin
NTAC
Wanglong
Kunda
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Natural preservative
Chemical preservative
Segment by Application
Bakery
Beverages
Dairy and milk products
Meat, poultry and seafood
Others
