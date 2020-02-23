Global Food Enzyme Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

— Global Food Enzyme Industry

Food and beverage enzymes are highly selective chemical catalysts that initiate metabolic reaction within unripe fruit and other food materials.

In the 1930s, Edward Howell, MD, the food enzyme pioneer, found that there is a difference between plant enzymes and those that are produced by the body. He was convinced that plant enzymes in food and supplements have a different function in human digestion than that of the body’s own digestive enzymes. With this theory, he began isolating and concentrating plant enzymes from their sources. He found the difference is that food enzymes begin digesting food in the stomach and will work for at least one hour before the body’s digestive system begins to work. For this reason, enzymes should be considered essential nutrients. Unfortunately, this is not the case, and food manufacturers are removing them from food to gain shelf-life.

Historically enzymes are considered to be non-toxic and not of safety concern for consumers since they are naturally present in ingredients used to make food.

However, food enzymes produced industrially by extraction from plant and animal tissues, or by fermentation of microorganisms, are assessed for safety.

The global Food Enzyme market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Enzyme volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Enzyme market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novozymes

Palsgaard

Purac Biochem

Royal Dsm

Riken Vitamin

Engrain

Associated British Foods

Cargill

David Michael

Kerry Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbohydrates

Protease

Lipase

Segment by Application

Beverages

Dairy products

Bakery products

