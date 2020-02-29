Global Food Betaine Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Betaine is an amino acid and it promotes muscle gain and fat loss because of its abilities to promote protein synthesis in the body. Also it has been shown to have potential benefits for fighting heart disease and improving body composition.

It is often included in exercise-focused and energy supplements, protein powders and other products that aim at improving exercise performance and body composition. It is derived from the nutrient choline and has to be present for Betaine synthesis. It can be prepared by synthesizing sugar beet molasses and it is used extensively in food and personal care products.

Market Dynamics

There is a growing potential for betaine in the food and feed industry. This is due to the increased consumer awareness about health and nutrition and the benefits of betaine. There is a rising demand of betaine in various food products like cereals and confectioneries. Also there is a growing popularity among consumers regarding its numerous nutritional benefits and multi-functional usages in food and personal care.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type there is natural betaine and synthetic betaine. On the basis of applications it can be segmented into beverages, confectionery, cereal products, dairy, nutritional supplements etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The largest market for Betaine is North America due to a high demand of health drinks. Another major market is Europe. In Europe and America there are various food regulatory bodies that have accepted the consumption of Betaine. Therefore this rise in the allowance of consumption in food industry is driving the Betaine market in Europe. Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing disposable incomes and raising demand for sports drinks and dietary supplements followed by North America.

Opportunities

There are growing opportunities for Betaine in food and feed industry. This is the chief contributor for the growth of the market. Also there is a rising demand for natural Betaine in various food products like cereals and confectionaries. This further drives the market. There is a growing awareness about health, and popularity among consumers regarding the numerous nutritional benefits of Betaine. Also there are other multi-functional usages in food and personal care.

Key Players

The major companies are Stepan Company, Amino GmbH, Basf, Solvay S.A, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Associated British Food Plc.

