Global Food Additive Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022

Food additives are substances or ingredients added to food to enhance its taste. It adds extra flavour, color and texture to the food. The global market for food additives is valued at $36.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $43.3 billion by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2016 to 2021. The food additives market has a significant impact on the development of the global food & beverage sector. Food additives are used to enhance the taste, color, texture of food, and at the same time, it is used to maintain the freshness and nutritional content.

Market Dynamics

The key factors driving growth of the global food additive market include changing demography, increasing global population and growing demand for packaged food and beverages.

Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry include launch of innovative and novel products, increasing acceptance of natural ingredients, growing awareness towards health and wellness, food safety, flavors and convenience, and rising demand from emerging economies

In addition to providing nutrients, food additives can help reduce spoilage, improve the appearance of foods and increase the availability of a variety of foods throughout the year. However, the growth of the industry is being hindered by stringent regulations and rising intense research requirements. There are also various health hazards associated with food additives like sulfites, that are added to baked goods, wine, condiments and snack foods, could cause hives, nausea, diarrhea and shortness of breath in some people.

Market Segmentation

The largest segment in the market is of flavour enhancers and flavours which recorded USD 12.1 billion in 2016. It is followed by Hydrocolloids which functions as thickening, stabilizing, texturizer and gelling agents. Food Enzymes and Food Emulsifiers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and 5.4% respectively during 2017-2022. The Fastest growing segment is Enzymes. Other major segment is the sweetener which is seen as an alternative to sugar used in food and beverages. By source, synthetic additives are currently dominating natural additives with over 60% market share.

Based on application type, the market comprises six key segments – bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, snacks & convenience food, beverages, meat & poultry products, and others (including sauces, soups, and baby food). Beverages segment is foreseen to remain dominant in terms of value over the forecast period, expanding at nearly 7.1% of CAGR.

Geographical Analysis

Europe accounts for more than 30% of the global consumption of food additives. The North American food additive market is expected to hold a major share. The US market is seeing demand for candies, gums and other confectionary products, apart from its matured demand for baked foods. This is expected to increase the market for emulsifiers, colorants and sweeteners in the US region; growing at an expected CAGR of 6.7% during 2017 to 2022. In countries like China, India, Indonesia and Russia, local companies take a larger market share.

Key players

The major players in the food additive market are Cargill, DuPont, Givaudan, Brenntag, Novozymes, Tate & Lyle, Palsgaard, International Flavors and Fragrances, etc.

