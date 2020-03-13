Global Foley Catheter Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

With an increasing number of cases requiring a surgery followed by the subsequent reliance of catheterization for a long or short course of time, the demand for both intermittent and indwelling urinary catheters is growing steadily. While catheterization is commonly employed in a majority of bladder dysfunction cases, the potential harm caused by catheters is widely known.

Research points to the possibility of septicemia, UTI (urinary tract infection), urethtral and bladder trauma, and even catheter device blockage, associated with the use of urinary catheters. This has been a major area of research interest among manufacturers of all types of urinary catheters over the years.

One of the most commonly employed type of urinary catheters, Foley catheter or indwelling catheter has been witnessing steady sales over the recent past. Being relatively affordable and widely accepted in both long-term and short-term catheterization applications, Foley catheter continues to gather traction especially in developing economies.

To overcome the limitations posed by existing designs and materials, a majority of Foley catheter manufacturers are focusing their strategies on the material and design innovations. This study on the global Foley catheter market discusses the recent innovations presented by Foley catheter market players that are likely to shape the market growth in the near future. The insights in this report propose the potential areas of Foley catheter material and design that are ripe for improvement in coming years.

Biocompatible Materials Gather Momentum in Catheterization Space

Material innovations are attracting R&D interests of catheter manufacturers in recent years. Biocompatible materials such as silicone and latex are undergoing innovations for better functionality at reduced risks of adversity. The key criteria being applied for the development of biocompatible materials development includes the ability to curtail the chances of infectious conditions such as urethritis, meatitis, and trigonitis.

Worldwide Stats of Urinary Incontinence Incidences Indicate a Thriving Market for Foley Catheter

With growing prevalence of urinary incontinence, the instances of the most common contagion, i.e. UTI also witnesses an upsurge among both men and women. The US National Kidney Foundation projects the UTI as a driver for around 10 million doctor visits, annually. Moreover, urinary incontinence is affecting over 12 million people in the US alone, more prominently women, each year. Although developed regional markets reflect a most alarming ratio raising greater demand for catheterization and thereby Foley catheters, emerging markets also are witnessing a growing rate of catheterization demand, pushing sales of Foley catheters.

Foley Catheter Manufacturers Extending Material Choices beyond Silicone and Latex

Silicone and latex have been the most preferred material choices among Foley catheter manufacturers, and the two material types will continue to account for a considerable revenue share in the Foley catheters market over the foreseeable future.

According to research, silicone secures the title of a versatile biomaterial that possesses excellent thermal and chemical stability. Moreover, the superior bio-durability and biocompatibility that silicone offers enable it to achieve the higher adoption potential over other material counterparts in the Foley catheter landscape. Generally, for demanding applications in long-term urinary catheterization, silicone is the material of choice.

Latex is however a preferred material choice in short-term catheterization applications owing to a few shortcomings compared to the merits of silicone. Though affordable, latex Foley catheters are more prone to infections and friction, and thus reflect higher chances of allergy risks, making it only an alternative choice restricting the use exclusively in case of short-term catheterization.

Research points to the visible emergence of other two material varieties that are enjoying considerable popularity in terms of adoption for Foley catheter manufacturing, in recent years. Teflon-coated latex and silicone elastomer coated latex are likely to present promising investment opportunities for Foley catheter manufacturers in coming years.

Segmental Assessment of Global Foley Catheter Market

The report categorizes global Foley catheter market into six segments, based on the type of product, type of material, length of Foley catheter, application, end user, and region.