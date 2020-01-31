Global Folding Furniture Market Value is expected to reach 14300 million US$ by 2025 with growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Folding Furniture Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 108 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Folding Furniture Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Folding furniture is usually a great option for small spaces. It takes very little space when not used and it becomes as functional and great as any other type of furniture.

China constituted largest market share in terms of revenue in the overall foldable furniture market in 2016, followed by Europe. Growth in China and India is supplemented by rapid urbanization and need for efficient use of the available space.

The folding furniture market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel. Among its key product types such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture, sofa is the most popular product type as it enhances the decor of the living room and accounts for around 35% of the total folding furniture revenue. The market for foldable beds would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to adoption of coliving trend in the US, and innovative bed designs such as murphy beds, wall beds which would fetch the demand in near future.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/512873

The folding furniture market is very fragmentation market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 15% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. With increased focus on urbanization, the folding furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years

The global Folding Furniture market is valued at 9060 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Folding Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Folding Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ikea

Leggett and Platt

Dorel Industries

Hussey Seating

Lifetime Products

La-Z-Boy

KI

Haworth

Quanyou

Meco Corporation

BBMG Tiantan Furniture

Flexsteel Industries

RUKU KlappmÃ¶bel

Maxchief Europe

Sauder Woodworking

Qumei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Folding-Furniture-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Folding Furniture in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Folding Furniture Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Folding Furniture Market in the near future.

Segment by Type

Chairs

Tables

Sofas

Beds

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Folding Furniture Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Folding Furniture Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Folding Furniture Market.

Key Folding Furniture market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/512873

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook